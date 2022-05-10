Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,442 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.65. 34,419,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,409,055. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $534.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

