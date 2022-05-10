MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 35% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 35% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $226,610.28 and approximately $395.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00055882 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,779,507 coins and its circulating supply is 158,477,579 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

