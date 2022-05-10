Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

