Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,916. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microchip Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

