Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

MCHP stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.60. 118,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,916. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

