Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on May 23rd

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $586.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.