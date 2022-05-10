Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

TIGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 218.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.