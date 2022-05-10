MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $51.56 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $4.76 or 0.00015352 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $51.56 million and approximately $65,226.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00232305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00443060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,836,040 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.