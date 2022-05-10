Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $1.97 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.