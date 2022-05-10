Minter Network Market Cap Achieves $5.96 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $5.96 million and $2,270.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00151601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102198 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,637,902,429 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

