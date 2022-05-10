Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

