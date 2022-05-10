Mizuho Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $293.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.67.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $152.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.22.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.