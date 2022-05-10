Mizuho Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $18.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

