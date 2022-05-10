Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

