Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Cut to €58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MONRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moncler from €68.00 ($71.58) to €68.50 ($72.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $46.68 on Friday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

