Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $69,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $406.74 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

