Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MCAGU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V’s (NASDAQ:MCAGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 11th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.