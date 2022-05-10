Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.01. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.25. 830,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,311. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

