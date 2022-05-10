MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 663,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $926.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.03.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
