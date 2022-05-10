MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 663,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $926.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

