MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.75. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 10,636 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.03.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

