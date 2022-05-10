MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.75. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 10,636 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
