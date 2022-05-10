Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

