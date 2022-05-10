Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBRV. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

