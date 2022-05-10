Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Down 20%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 12,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 5,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
Nanoco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanoco Group (NNOCF)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.