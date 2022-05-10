Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Down 20%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 12,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 5,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Nanoco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

