Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,020. The company has a market cap of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

