Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,020. The company has a market cap of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.