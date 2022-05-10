National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.92

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$88.92 and last traded at C$89.20, with a volume of 387580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.40.

NA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$102.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$95.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

