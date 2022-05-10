National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.92

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$88.92 and last traded at C$89.20, with a volume of 387580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.40.

NA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.96.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.95.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999991 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.