National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $33.57

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $27.00. National Vision shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 29,446 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after buying an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

