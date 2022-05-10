National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $33.57

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $27.00. National Vision shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 29,446 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after buying an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.
National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
