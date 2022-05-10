Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 164 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.00. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

