Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 197 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.67. 23,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

