Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 3,016 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 2,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,700. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

