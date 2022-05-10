Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 23,600 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $28.37.

