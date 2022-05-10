Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.57. 2,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,733. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $98.72 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

