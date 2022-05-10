Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 466 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,040. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

