Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.17% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $300.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

