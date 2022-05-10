Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,303 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 253,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.