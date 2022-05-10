Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,573 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 436,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,870,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $68.18.

