Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.68. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $465.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

