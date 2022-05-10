Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

MTUM traded down $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,562 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.44.

