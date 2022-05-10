Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $272.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,291. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.90 and its 200 day moving average is $293.66. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

