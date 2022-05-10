Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 286 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 197,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

