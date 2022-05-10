Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in AON by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AON by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Shares of AON stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $280.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

