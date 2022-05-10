Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,637. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

