Neenah, Inc. (NP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 2nd

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Neenah has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Neenah has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NP stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $647.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,802,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Neenah by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

