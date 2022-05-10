Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 10,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,243. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
