Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,387.14 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,207,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,334.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.27. 178,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,893. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $55,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

