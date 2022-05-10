New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,159. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,671,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

