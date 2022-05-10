NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$152.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.62 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$0.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NXGN stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 277,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,981. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,899.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

