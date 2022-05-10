NFT Index (NFTI) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. NFT Index has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $12,854.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $974.67 or 0.03144781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

