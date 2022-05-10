Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,623,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $293.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

