Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.16. 3,398,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.